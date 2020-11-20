OWNDATA (OWN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $6.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00080859 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001043 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020464 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004962 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

