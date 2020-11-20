Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,450 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Outfront Media worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Outfront Media by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

OUT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

