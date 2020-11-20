OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Short Interest Update

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 313.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OSAGF opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.91. OSRAM Licht has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of OSRAM Licht in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

