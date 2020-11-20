Orbs Market Cap Hits $27.98 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and approximately $211,089.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00191256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00367494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00091391 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.