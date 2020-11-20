Oort Douglas M. Van Sells 340,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,153,436.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NEO stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.