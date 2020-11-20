Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$84.00

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

ONEX opened at C$69.55 on Monday. Onex Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.00 and a twelve month high of C$89.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 37.79, a current ratio of 38.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

