Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $22.38 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 104,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

