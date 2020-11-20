OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.