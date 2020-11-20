Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapies for the treatment of eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, an eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate to reduce pupil size, as well as is being developed for dim light or night vision disturbances, pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, and presbyopia indications.

