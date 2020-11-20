Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.89.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.