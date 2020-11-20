OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at Raymond James

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) stock opened at C$1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. OceanaGold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.13.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

