Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) stock opened at GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Ocean Outdoor Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.23.

Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) Company Profile

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

