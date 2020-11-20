NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Sells $783,540.12 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,174.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,215.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,210.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,738.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $56.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,485.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

