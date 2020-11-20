NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. 140166 upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $537.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $331.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.