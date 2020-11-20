NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.13.

NVDA opened at $537.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $331.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.91 and its 200 day moving average is $446.95. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

