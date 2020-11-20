NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $665.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $650.00 to $665.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $537.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.95. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $500.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,473.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,252.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.