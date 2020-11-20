NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $643.00 Price Target at Truist

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.13.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $537.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.95. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $500.95 per share, with a total value of $249,473.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,252.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

