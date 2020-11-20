NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $537.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.95. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $331.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 79.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.