Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE NIM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

