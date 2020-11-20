Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE NIM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
