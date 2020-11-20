Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NMS stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.