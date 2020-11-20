Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells $571,400.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth $204,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

