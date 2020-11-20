Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $91,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $49,514.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,159 shares of company stock valued at $29,031 and have sold 6,362 shares valued at $155,413. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.