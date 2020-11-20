Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.00%.

In related news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $49,514.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $91,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,159 shares of company stock valued at $29,031 and sold 6,362 shares valued at $155,413. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

