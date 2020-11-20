NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NWE stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 71.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 18.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

