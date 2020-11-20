NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.