Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.83

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 59009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.85%.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
