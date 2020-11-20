Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.83

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 59009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

