Nord/LB Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.50 ($99.41).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock opened at €93.76 ($110.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.60. Siltronic AG has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

