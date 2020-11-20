Nord/LB Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.50 ($99.41).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock opened at €93.76 ($110.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.60. Siltronic AG has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

