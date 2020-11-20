NOIA Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $45.08 million and $2.04 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 130.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00436584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00023173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.35 or 0.02873275 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

