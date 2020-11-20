Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Noble Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 462.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

OTCMKTS COCP opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 140,351.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 178,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,656,000.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.