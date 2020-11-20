Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.83

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.83, with a volume of 293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

Several research analysts have commented on NNCHY shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

