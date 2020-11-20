NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 977,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,928.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 11,024 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,991.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,877 shares of company stock worth $1,488,572 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $23.25 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.