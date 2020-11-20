Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Newmont worth $66,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,033,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $987,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

