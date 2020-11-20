New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

New Gold stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.10.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

