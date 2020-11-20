New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to $2.25 at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Gold by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 120.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $3,272,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

