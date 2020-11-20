New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,352,971.20 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 36,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,701,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,991,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $7,725,418.05.

On Monday, September 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 285,637 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,243,213.32.

On Friday, September 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $12,842,273.10.

NFE opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.75. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

