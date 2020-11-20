Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised Neo Performance Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NOPMF opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

