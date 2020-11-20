Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the October 15th total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM opened at $6.99 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

