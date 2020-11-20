Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.15. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.