National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.88.

National Health Investors stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

