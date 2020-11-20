National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NG. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

LON NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 924.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 906.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.22%.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

