National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.11.

TSE:NA opened at C$70.47 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$75.01. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.21.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.1900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.76%.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

