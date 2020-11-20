National Bank Financial Upgrades AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.00.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $788.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$30.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

