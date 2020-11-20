National Bank Financial Lowers Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$6.75

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

GUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) stock opened at C$5.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $703.87 million and a P/E ratio of 27.14. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

