National Bank Financial Increases Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$4.75

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.82.

TSE ERF opened at C$3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.30. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $687.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -2.32%.

In other Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$486,160.76. Insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $131,500 over the last three months.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

