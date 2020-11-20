National Bank Financial Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$42.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

BEI.UN opened at C$33.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.06.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

