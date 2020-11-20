National Bank Financial Cuts Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$2.50

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita Co. (TEV.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.88.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) stock opened at C$1.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. Tervita Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The company has a market cap of $204.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

