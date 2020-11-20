National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.51.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.24.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 93,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

