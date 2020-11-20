National Bank Financial Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$13.66 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.

In other news, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$313,234.03. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,730.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

