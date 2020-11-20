Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $42,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Morphic by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

