Morgan Stanley Trims Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Target Price to $6.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

